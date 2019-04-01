Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.17 Million Stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.39% of Marcus & Millichap worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $30,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin E. Louie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $279,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,980.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,914 shares of company stock worth $1,056,297. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

NYSE MMI opened at $40.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc operates as a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company provides investment brokerage and financing services to investors of all sizes and types of commercial real estate properties. It serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and investment portfolios.

