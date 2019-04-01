Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Holdings Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $232,576.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 173,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,451.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,342 shares in the company, valued at $15,239,919.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,327. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

