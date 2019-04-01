TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 17,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 210,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $316,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,965.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,114.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,780.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $874.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,111,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

