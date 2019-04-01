Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $312,695.00 and $38.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00042279 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006897 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00015890 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00170219 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000431 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001232 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 586,454,499 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.