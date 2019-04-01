Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 876.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Valero Energy by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Argus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

