Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,772 VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $19.41 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $19.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

