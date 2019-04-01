Trinity Industries (TRN) PT Set at $24.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRN. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Vertical Group cut shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.78.

TRN stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 169,568 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

