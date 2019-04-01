TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,840,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,221,000 after acquiring an additional 120,053 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,425. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.