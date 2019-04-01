Trex (TREX) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $80.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

TREX stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Trex has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,051,935.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,378.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

