Travelers Companies (TRV) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,631. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $8,756,666.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,750,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 260,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

