TransAlta (TAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.49

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 22558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
TAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.
The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.
TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)
TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.
