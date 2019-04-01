TransAlta (TAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.49

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 22558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

TAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 47.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 57.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 194,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 40.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 260,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 285.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

