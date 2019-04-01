TransAlta (TA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

TransAlta (TSE: TA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2019 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.50.

3/26/2019 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

3/21/2019 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.

2/28/2019 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.

2/28/2019 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

2/28/2019 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,621. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.03. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$10.04.

In related news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,084,223.14.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

