Traders Sell Linde (LIN) on Strength (LIN)

Investors sold shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $50.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $77.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.31 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Linde had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Linde traded up $0.65 for the day and closed at $176.58

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total transaction of $1,278,507.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Enders acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,136,256.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

