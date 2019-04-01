Traders Buy HCP (HCP) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $28.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $10.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.17 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, HCP had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. HCP traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $31.18

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCP. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.46.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in HCP by 317.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,962,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,456,000 after buying an additional 12,900,457 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HCP by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,704,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,971,000 after buying an additional 9,792,507 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in HCP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,959,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in HCP by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,036,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,050,000 after buying an additional 5,960,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HCP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,473,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

