Traders Buy Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $76.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.51 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Edwards Lifesciences had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Edwards Lifesciences traded down ($1.33) for the day and closed at $190.00

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $4,719,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,518 shares of company stock valued at $23,283,034. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 91,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

