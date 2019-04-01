Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TITN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

NASDAQ TITN opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.05 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 827,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.