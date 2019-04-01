Timken Co (TKR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424,174 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $23,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Timken by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Timken by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 100,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Timken by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Timken by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

TKR opened at $43.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.65 million. Timken had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

