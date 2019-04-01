Timberline Resources (TLRS) vs. Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Financial Comparison

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

This table compares Timberline Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.05 million N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining $1.59 billion 0.53 -$321.00 million $0.13 14.62

Timberline Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of -1.73, meaning that its stock price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -14.32% -13.72% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Timberline Resources and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Gold Mining 2 0 1 0 1.67

Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus target price of $2.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Timberline Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.