Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $848,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624,703 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 261,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

