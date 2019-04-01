Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $276.58

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $276.58 and last traded at $274.49, with a volume of 19371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.72.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $867,801.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

