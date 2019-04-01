1:25 p.m.

The chief executive of industrial maker Siemens U.K. is imploring British lawmakers to unite around a undermine Brexit deal, saying the country’s political chaos is making the U.K. a”laughing stock.”

Siemens U.K. CEO Juergen Maier encouraged lawmakers in an open letter to decide on an alternative that keeps Britain at a customs union with the EU. He explained that choice will allow frictionless commerce to continue between the U.K. and also the EU, something many firms have come to rely on.

Maier also composed that Britain’s political paralysis has been”making it tough to win support for finely balanced investment choices which ultimately have a direct effect on U.K. endeavors, innovation and the validity of our activities here.”

May’s spokesman, James Slack, says the prime minister knows that”company wants certainty.” He said lawmakers should support May’s Brexit deal, and also the House of Commons has rejected three times.

1 p.m.

The head of the European Union’s executive order is stressing that Britain will need to get involved in May’s European Parliament elections when it stays an EU member outside April 12.

Britain either must leave the EU on April 12 or even come up with an alternative plan, which unless it decides to reverse Brexit — is very likely to involve delaying its withdrawal from the bloc well prior to the May 23-26 European Parliament vote.

A few British politicians have suggested the U.K. could stay for more without engaging in the EU elections. But European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters in Saarbruecken, Germany who”if the British have not left April 12 and there is an extension, then Britain must take part in the European election.”

He added”that’s (in) that the treaty. Whether I want that’s another matter.”

12:35 p.m.

European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker says it’s time to get the British Parliament to spell out what it wants on Brexit — also states the mythical sphinx is easier to decode than U.K. lawmakers.

After rejecting British Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal three times, U.K. lawmakers are holding a series of votes Brexit alternatives Monday in an attempt to discover the elusive thought that could command a majority.

Juncker stated in an address Monday to the Saarland state legislature in Saarbruecken, Germany:”We know exactly what the British Parliament doesn’t want, but we have not heard what it needs.

He added:”We should find the sphinx to speak now. Enough of this lengthy silence.”

11:40 a.m.

Discount airline easyJet has warned that the U.K.’s pending withdrawal in the European Union is very likely to hurt earnings in the next half of its fiscal year as travelers hold back on reserving tickets amid the impasse over potential connections.

EasyJet says its very first half loss of 275 million pounds ($360 million) was within expectations, but the prognosis for the six months during September will be”more cautious” because of”softness at ticket yields in the U.K. and around Europe.”

Shares dropped 8.3 percent in early London trading following the profit warning. Shares in other airlines and travel firms also fell, together with British Airways owner IAG down two percent and travel group TUI down 2.5 percent.

10:30 a.m.

Additional evidence has emerged that British producers are building up their cushions against the chance that the country crashes from the European Union without a offer.

Financial information firm IHS Markit found that Brexit stockpiling is providing a boost to manufacturing — at least briefly.

According to the business, its purchasing managers index for the sector rose into some 13-month high in March into 55.1up 3 points from the preceding month. Anything above 50 indicates an expansion in output.

Stockpiling has become increasingly prevalent over the last few months as Britain’s exit looms — initially scheduled for March 29 but because delayed at least to April 12.

Given the uncertainty, companies have stored up on raw materials and on these goods they require from everywhere in the EU.

8:45 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s main disciplinarian says the government should have told people they would have to take a milder type of exiting the European Union after May dropped her majority in the 2017 entire election.

Smith says May called the election to fortify her hands in delivering Brexit, but has been reduced when she lost her majority. He says the government”should have just been clearer the consequences of this, the parliamentary arithmetic, would mean that this could be necessarily a kind of softer type of Brexit.”

The remarks come after Parliament refused May’s EU withdrawal bargain for a third time on Friday.

