Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 11,458.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,426,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,344,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,753,662,000 after buying an additional 6,347,718 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 12,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,115,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,913,000 after buying an additional 4,082,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

