Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 3,780 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $220,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $513,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,025 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $212,479.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,159 shares of company stock worth $3,192,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $72.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $553.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.46 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

