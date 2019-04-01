Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,602,000 after purchasing an additional 330,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,106,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,602,000 after purchasing an additional 330,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,808,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,965,000 after purchasing an additional 138,624 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Terreno Realty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,990,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,998,000 after purchasing an additional 577,333 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 479.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $33.24 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

In related news, Director David M. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

