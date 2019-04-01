Telcoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $25.75 million and approximately $322,470.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $713.95 or 0.17216710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00067292 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000308 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011619 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,613,764,716 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.