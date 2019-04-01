Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.61 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Mercadolibre worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $387.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.67.

Shares of MELI opened at $507.73 on Monday. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $514.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

