Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.23 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 13,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $698,354.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,826.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 32,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $1,652,961.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,814,454 shares of company stock worth $337,496,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $49.45 on Monday. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

