Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,264 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $459,958,000 after buying an additional 688,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co set a $190.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.19.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,782.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $36,639,278.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $165.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $86.32 and a 52 week high of $171.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

