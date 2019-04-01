Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 180,799 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,799 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 9,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPR opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $21.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

