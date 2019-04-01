Tarkett (TKFTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TKFTF stock opened at $19.77 on Monday.

About Tarkett

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end- users worldwide. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors.

