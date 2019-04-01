Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Stake Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.48.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 684 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $504,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,138 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $56.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. Research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

