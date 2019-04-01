Syndicate Reaches Market Capitalization of $844,708.00 (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Syndicate has a total market cap of $844,708.00 and $53,065.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syndicate coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Syndicate has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syndicate alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Syndicate

Syndicate (CRYPTO:SYNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 36,232,292 coins and its circulating supply is 32,518,010 coins. The official website for Syndicate is www.synx.online . Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syndicate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syndicate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syndicate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syndicate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.