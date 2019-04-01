Synaptics (SYNA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of SYNA opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.91. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.54 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,769,000 after buying an additional 342,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Synaptics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,511,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,194,000 after buying an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,511,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,194,000 after buying an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

