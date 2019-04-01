Svb Leerink Weighs in on Affimed NV’s Q2 2019 Earnings (AFMD)

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Affimed in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 87.00%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Affimed stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $262.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.39. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

