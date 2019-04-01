Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Superior Energy Services were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 60.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,014,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,462,000 after acquiring an additional 106,965 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,725,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 189,602 shares during the period.

SPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.45 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Superior Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of SPN opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.13. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $539.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 40.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

