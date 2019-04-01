Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 1,609 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 513,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,356,000. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 226,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,769,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,931.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 91,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 120,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.42, for a total transaction of $40,447,764.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,332,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $241,450.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,776.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,183 shares of company stock worth $135,993,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $348.73 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $199.15 and a 52-week high of $351.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.05.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

