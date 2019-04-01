Suntrust Banks Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of American States Water Co (AWR)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American States Water by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American States Water by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,586,000 after acquiring an additional 179,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American States Water by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

American States Water stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Sprowls sold 12,402 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $887,363.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,106.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eva G. Tang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,633 shares of company stock worth $1,325,870. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Co is a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.

