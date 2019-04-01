Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $638,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 225,600 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 518,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,677,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,916 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $114.62 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $704,766.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,371.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $826,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,447 shares of company stock worth $8,271,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

