STV Group’s (STVG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 381.30 ($4.98) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 458 ($5.98).

In other STV Group news, insider George Watt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97), for a total value of £152,000 ($198,614.92).

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer, Productions, and External Lottery Management. It creates and produces news, sports, and weather content for broadcast networks.

