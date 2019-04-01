STV Group’s (STVG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 381.30 ($4.98) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 458 ($5.98).
STV Group Company Profile
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer, Productions, and External Lottery Management. It creates and produces news, sports, and weather content for broadcast networks.
