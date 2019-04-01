Strata-X Energy (SXE) Stock Price Up 20%

Strata-X Energy Ltd (CVE:SXE) shares rose 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 131,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 44,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

About Strata-X Energy (CVE:SXE)

Strata-X Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas properties in the United States and Africa. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serowe Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project that covers an area of approximately 680,000 acres located in the Kalahari Basin CSG fairway in the Republic of Botswana.

