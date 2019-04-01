Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE opened at $178.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $188.02.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $576.47 million during the quarter. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

