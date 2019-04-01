Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AAON, Inc. (AAON)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AAON by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AAON by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $26,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

