Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,185 Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $104.05 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $262.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $2,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $317,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,185 Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/stokes-capital-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-7185-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.