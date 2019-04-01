Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,221 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,284,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,204,555 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,599,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,048,000 after buying an additional 812,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 51.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,891,000 after buying an additional 772,344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,860,000 after buying an additional 441,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,884,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,281,168,000 after buying an additional 394,636 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,444,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,736,774.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $619,031.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,446.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,499 shares of company stock worth $16,309,857. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

