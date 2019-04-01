Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.67% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $260.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.42. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,218.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $204,264.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

