Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,990,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,998,000 after buying an additional 577,333 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 601,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 964,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,930,000 after buying an additional 119,330 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 192,965 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $33.24 and a one year high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director David M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

