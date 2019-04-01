Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.80 Million Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.8715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semiannual dividend of $2.47. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.
China Petroleum & Chemical Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
