Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

STML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $33.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.26 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of STML stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.40. 366,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,716. The firm has a market cap of $559.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $137,502.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Gionco sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $103,012.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 194,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 582,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

