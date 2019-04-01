Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Director Jennifer C. Niemann Sells 1,832 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $26,912.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,788.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steelcase stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Steelcase by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Steelcase by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 58,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Steelcase by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

