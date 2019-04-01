StarterCoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One StarterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Liquid. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $276,323.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StarterCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00432405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.01591285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00240434 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007065 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003486 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

